No final AFCON for Asamoah Gyan after missing out on squad for 2021 tourney

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana’s all-time leading goal scorer, Asamoah Gyan will not have a dream final appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament after missing out on the provisional Black Stars squad for the 2021 edition.



On Tuesday afternoon, Ghana head coach Milovan Rajevac announced a 30-man provisional squad that will open camp in Doha, Qatar this week to prepare for next month’s AFCON in January.



Although months ago some Ghanaians advocated that Asamoah Gyan should be taken to the AFCON to serve as his final farewell for serving the national team, that plea has not yielded results.



The footballer who has been inactive for the most part of this year has been left out of the Ghana squad for the upcoming tournament.



The 36-year-old is now unlikely to play at any international tournament with the Ghana national team although he is reportedly working on returning to pitch in 2022.



Gyan’s remains a Ghana great with 51 goals from 109 appearances.



Full Squad:



Goalkeepers: Joseph Wolacott (Swindon Town), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak), Lawrence Ati Zigi (St. Gallen)



Defenders: Andy Yiadom (Reading FC), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Gideon Mensah (Girondins Bordeaux), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg FC), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Khalid Abdul Mumin (Vitoria de Guimaraes)



Midfielders: Baba Iddrissu (Real Mallorca), Edmund Addo (Sherif Tiraspol), Thomas Teye Partey (Arsenal FC), Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen FC), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Daniel Kofi Kyere (St. Pauli), David Abagna (Real Tamale United), Salis Abdul Samed (Clermont Foot)



Wingers: Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Dreams FC), Samuel Owusu (Al-Fayha), Kamal Deen Suleymana (Rennes FC), Dede Ayew (Al Sadd SC), Joseph Paintsil (Genk)



Strikers: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Beitar Jerusalem), Maxwell Abbey Quaye (Great Olympics), Felix Afena Gyan (AS Roma), Benjamin Tetteh (Malatyaspor)