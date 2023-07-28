No coach has complained about player interference – Mustapha Ussif

Sports News of Friday, 28 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has vehemently denied allegations of interference by Ghana Football Association (GFA) officials in the selection of players for the Black Stars.



The issue of alleged interference has been a persistent cloud hanging over Ghanaian football, with former Black Stars head coach, Charles Akonnor, once disclosing the reality of such interference in player selection.



Speaking to Asempa FM, Ussif firmly stood his ground, asserting that his ministry had conducted a thorough investigation and found no concrete evidence of any meddling from the football association.



While the Ghana FA has consistently rejected these claims, the whispers and suspicions among Ghanaians have cast a shadow of doubt on the fairness and transparency of the national team’s call-ups.



With a steely determination, Ussif declared, “None of the coaches I have met in my time as Minister has told me anything about player selection interference from the Ghana FA.”



However, the Sports Minister remained resolute in his stance, emphasizing the need for tangible evidence to address the matter effectively. “If there is no evidence, then it makes things difficult, but yes, these are things that we hear about,” Ussif added.



The controversy surrounding player selection has been a cause for concern among football enthusiasts, and public perception has been deeply affected by instances of unexplained national team call-ups.



Nevertheless, Ussif reassured the public that the Ministry of Youth and Sports is committed to upholding the integrity of Ghana’s football system and ensuring transparency in the selection process.



LSN/DO