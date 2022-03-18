No boxer can make big money in Ghana - GBA boss

Boxing News of Friday, 18 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President of the Ghana Boxing Authority, Abraham Kotei Neequaye has claimed that no boxer can make huge financial returns from a fight in Ghana.



Abraham Kotei Neequaye explained that although most boxers have ambitions of becoming wealthy, he urged them to build their profile to become some of the finest boxers in the world.



He stated that it is a big misconception for boxers to believe they can become great in Ghana because spectators pay dollars to watch fights and there are premium Pay-Per-View services.



“No boxer can make big money in Ghana,” Abraham Kotei Neequaye said in an exclusive interview on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check show.



He added, “if we have any boxer who thinks he can make any big money in Ghana he is deceiving himself because do people come to watch boxing and pay dollars? no.”



“People fight and make big money abroad because they go and watch fights and pay in dollars,” the GBA boss said.



The GBA boss also stated that his administration is fighting to bring an end to boxers who only travel abroad to engage in fixed bouts.