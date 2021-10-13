‘No Thomas, no Partey’ – FIFA react to Ghana’s win over Zimbabwe

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

World football governing body, FIFA has reacted to Thomas Partey’s spectacular free-kick goal that has powered Ghana to defeat Zimbabwe 1-0.



The Arsenal midfielder was in action for the Black Stars on Tuesday when the team played against the Brave Warriors.



In a game where there were limited chances, Thomas Partey scored from a direct free-kick to ensure Ghanaians celebrated a win at the end of the contest.



On the Twitter page of FIFA after the game, they have posted, “No Thomas, no Partey," sing the Ghana fans.



“Today they had Thomas. Today they have a party. Thomas Partey's free-kick earns the Black Stars a decisive victory in #WCQ.”



Courtesy of the win today, Ghana has boosted its chances of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.



