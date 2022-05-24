No Nketiah, Inaki Williams: Six strikers you should expect in Otto Addo squad for AFCON Qualifiers

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb Feature



The wait for Ghana’s squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations continue with the Ghana Football Association yet to make an announcement on it.



The Black Stars will open the qualification campaign against Madagascar at the Cape Coast Stadium and the Central African Republic, a week later.



Ahead of the release of the squad, names of players have been making the rounds on social media as the potential members of the large squad.



Here five strikers you should expect to be named in the squad



Jordan Ayew



The Crystal Palace forward was booed off in the first leg of Ghana’s World Cup play-off against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



He is however in the good books of coach Otto Addo and will be given a place in the squad which is expected to be announced in the coming days.



Jordan Ayew scored three goals in the just-ended for Crystal Palace.



Felix Afena-Gyan



The young AS Roma forward was impressive in the two games he played for the Black Stars against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in March this year.



The youngster was a headache for the towering Nigerian defence and hustled them for the ball with his incredible aerial abilities.



Afena-Gyan is expected to be in the squad and against less-fancied opponents like Madagascar and CAR, he could get his debut Ghana goal.







Emmanuel Gyasi



Emmanuel Gyasi was a consistent performer for Spezia in the Italian Serie A. The forward scored six league goals for Spezia as they survived relegation.



The 28-year-old is expected to be named in the Ghana squad for the two matches following his performance in the season.



Antoine Semenyo



Semenyo could have made his Ghana debut against Nigeria in March but late injuries ruled him out of the two fixtures.



He has however recovered and is expected to be named among the players Ghana will use for the games.



He scored eight goals for Bristol City in the English Championship.







Dauda Mohammed



The former Asante Kotoko striker has been confirmed to be in the squad and could make an appearance for Ghana if picked by coach Otto Addo.



After a rough start to life in Europe, Dauda Mohammed has found a home at second-tier Spanish side Cartagena.



He will be one of the young players in the team and could set for a start if he impresses Otto Addo and his coaching team.



Dede Ayew



The Al Sadd forward is already in Ghana after the season in the Qatar came to a close.



Dede missed the Nigeria matches due to a red card he sustained in the AFCON. He will returning to the team for the two matches.



He has been training with some local club as he strives to keep in shape for the games.



