No Kotoko player in Ghana team for 2021 AFCON

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There was no Asante Kotoko player in the 30-man provisional squad named by Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



In the squad announced on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 five local players made the cut for the biennial tournament.



Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richard Attah, Dreams FC duo Philemon Baffour and Fatawu Issahaku made the team.



The other two players include David Abagna of Real Tamale United and Maxwell Abbey-Quaye of Accra Great Olympics.



Prior to the naming of the squad, it was rumored that Kotoko centre back Ismail Abdul-Ganiu and Razak Abalora were going to be invited.



But as it turned out no Kotoko players made cut for Ghana’s team for the tournament that will be staged in Cameroon.



Per the schedule, the invited players will begin camping Qatar on January 23, 2021. The training tour will last 17 days.



The Black Stars will play three friendly matches before the tournament in Cameroon.



The tournament will commence on January 9 and finish on February 7, 2022 with Ghana determined to end its wait for continent honors.



