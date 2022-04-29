No Ghanaian player in final shortlist for 2021-22 Marc-Vivien Foé prize

Soccer News of Friday, 29 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

No Ghanaian player made it in the final cut of the 2022 Marc-Vivien Foé prize after organizers Radio France International (RFI) announced the shortlisted trio on Thursday.



This award is intended to reward the best African player in Ligue 1 for the 2021-22 season.



Ghanaian players who ply their trade in the Ligue 1-Alexander Djiku, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Salis Abdul Samed, Alidu Seidu and Gideon Mensah-all missed out on the award.



RFI revealed the three players who came first in the votes of the jury of journalists, who remain in the race for this award aimed at distinguishing the best African player in the French top-tier.



The nominees are two players from Stade Rennais, Morocco central defender Nayef Aguerd and Mali right-back and captain Hamari Traoré, as well as Ivorian midfielder Seko Fofana who plays for RC Lens.



Black Stars captain Andre Ayew remain the first and only Ghanaian footballer to win the award in 2015 whilst playing for Olympique Marseille.



The winner will be announced on May 16, 2022.



Marc-Vivien Foé Prize: The previous winners



2009: Marouane Chamakh (Bordeaux – Morocco)2010: Gervinho (Lille – Ivory Coast)2011: Gervinho (Lille – Ivory Coast)2012: Younès Belhanda (Montpellier – Morocco)2013: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Saint -Etienne – Gabon)2014: Vincent Enyeama (Lille – Nigeria)2015: André Ayew (Marseille - Ghana)2016: Sofiane Boufal (Lille - Morocco)2017: Jean Mickaël Seri (Nice - Ivory Coast)2018: Karl Toko Ekambi (Angers - Cameroon)2019: Nicolas Pépé (Lille - Ivory Coast) 'Ivoire)2020: Victor Osimhen (Lille - Nigeria)2021: Gaël Kakuta (Lens - DR Congo)