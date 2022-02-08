No Ghanaian player in best team for 2021 AFCON

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Senegal players dominate CAF best XI for AFCON 2021



Abou Gaba is missing from CAF AFCON 2021 team



Christian Atsu is the last Ghanaian player to be named in CAF’s best XI list



No Ghanaian player was selected in CAF’s team for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations held in Cameroon.



The Black Stars exited the tournament at the group stage with their worst performance in history after defeats to Morocco, Comoros and a draw against Gabon.



As a result of their abysmal performance, no player was named in the CAF best XI for the AFCON 2021, which was won by Senegal, who beat Egypt 4-2 on penalties.



The list, which was released on February 7, 2022, was dominated by 4 Senegalese players, 3 Egyptian players, 2 Burkina Faso players, 2 Cameroonian players and a Moroccan.



Lining up in a 4-3-3 formation, Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was named in post with a defensive line-up of Achraf Hakimi, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Edmond Tapsoba and Saliou Ciss.



The midfield has Mohammed Elneny, Nampalys Mendy and Ibrahim Blati Touré.



Liverpool duo Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane, as well as the tournament’s top scorer Vincent Aboubakar, make up the attacking line.



Surprisingly, Egypt’s goalkeeper Abou Gaba was left out of the substitutes list as Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana made the list.



Christian Atsu is the last Ghanaian player to be named in the team of the tournament.



He achieved the feat in 2017 when he led Ghana to a semi-final finish.



See the full list of CAF’s AFCON team below



