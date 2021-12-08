No Ghanaian in BBC African Sports Personality of the Year award

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian sports personalities have been left out of this year’s BBC African Sports Personality of the Year award.



The award which is held to celebrate the most outstanding sporting personalities across the continent did not feature any Ghanaian in all the categories.



The sports personalities who have been nominated for the 2021 BBC African Sports Personality of the Year award are Kenyan athletes Eliud Kipchoge and Faith Kipyegon, Ntando Mahlangu, Christine Mboma, Édouard Mendy and Tatjana Schoenmaker.



A panel of experts including administrators, journalists and coaches came together to determine the six contenders who will compete for the public vote.



Despite winning bronze for Ghana in boxing at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Samuel Takyi failed to make the nomination cut.



The last time a Ghanaian was nominated in the BBC awards shortlist was in 2018 when Thomas Partey was nominated alongside Medhi Benatia (Morocco), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal), Sadio Mane (Senegal) and Mohamed Salah (Egypt) the ultimate winner.



Ghanaian footballer, Abedi Pele won the inaugural edition of the BBC African Sports Star of the Year in 1992 which later became known as the BBC African Sports Personality of the Year until turning into BBC African Footballer of the Year in 2001.



Since then, other Ghanaians including Samuel Osei Kuffour, Michael Essien, Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew have all won the award.