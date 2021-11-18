No Ghanaian has been killed after Black Stars vs SA game - Ghana High Commission in SA

Sports News of Thursday, 18 November 2021

Ghana’s High Commission in South Africa has refuted reports that a Ghanaian has been killed



They have urged Ghanaians living in South Africa to go out and perform their duties without fear



The Mission also wants them to refrain from Black Stars vs South Africa arguments in areas where tensions are high



The Ghanaian High Commission in South Africa has reacted to media reports that a Ghanaian has been stabbed to death as a result of the Black Stars game against the Bafana Bafana.

Kumasi-based Fox FM earlier this week reported that a Ghanaian man named Yaw Owusu had been stabbed to death in South Africa following an argument on the Black Stars victory over Bafana Bafana in the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers at the Cape Coast Stadium.



Mr Obeng-Boadi ‘Owuraku’ a former Radio rep of King Faisal who currently resides in South Africa confirmed this news to Fox FM in an interview.



But Ghana’s High Commission in South Africa in a release has said that after a thorough investigation and discussions held with the person who broke the news on Fox FM “the information making rounds has been found to be fake.”



“The High Commission of the Republic of Ghana in Pretoria, South Africa wishes to inform all Ghanaians resident ion South Africa that its attention has been drawn to a news item making rounds on social media that One Mr. Obeng-Boadi has granted an interview with a Kumasi-based radio station, Fox FM. Mr. Obeng-Boadi allegedly stated that a disagreement between one Yaw Owusu and an unknown South African national has resulted in the stabbing to death of Yaw Owusu in a town called Mzimkhulu, in KwaZulu Natal Province.”



“The Mission wishes to take this opportunity to inform all Ghanaians that after an extensive investigation into the matter, including discussions with Mr Obeng-Boadi, the information making rounds has been found to be fake and without merit.”



“Ghanaians are therefore being advised to go about their daily duties without any fear. However, they should act with circumspect by avoiding unnecessary arguments as well in areas where sentiments and tensions are high as a result of the outcome of the football match. They are further advised to contact the Mission at any time when they feel that their lives are in danger,” the statement read.



