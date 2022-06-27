No Ghana Card, no player registration for 2022/23 season – GFA

Sports News of Monday, 27 June 2022

GFA announce 8 rules for player registration



Player registration window to open on July 1



Ghana card to serve as proof for player registration



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has disclosed that the Ghana Card has become mandatory for player registration in the 2022/23 football season.



The GFA who announced Friday, July 1, 2022, as the date for transfer and registering of players for the next football season stated that the Ghana card is “the only proof of identity for registration; renewals, transfers and new registrations.”



According to the GFA, the possession of the Ghana card is one of the requirements for registering a Ghanaian player in the next window.



It appears the motive of the GFA is hitched at stopping age cheating and change of names by players.



Ghana Premier League, Division One League and Women’s Premier League will have the opportunity to register their players and make transfers at the start of the month.



The provision of a Ghana card forms part of the eight requirements needed for the next registration window.



The registration window will officially open on Friday, July 1, 2022, and will close on Monday, August 15 at 23:59.



The government of Ghana has informed institutions to use the Ghana card in integrating all systems digitally.



