No GPL player will leave the country if paid well – Hearts of Oak player claims

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GPL players should be paid GHC5000



Hearts of Oak win their 12th MTN FA Cup title



My club has the best squad, says Mohammed Alhassan



Hearts of Oak defender Mohammed Alhassan is optimistic that no Ghana Premier League player will leave the country if they are paid well.



According to him, the bad salary structure of players has led to them often leaving the country to seek 'greener pastures' elsewhere every season.



Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Angel FM, Alhassan maintains that good pay will help keep better and quality players in the country, making the league very competitive.



"Let's be honest to ourselves, if a Ghana Premier League player earns about GHC5000 monthly, no player will leave the country even if a country calls that player with GHC10000, as players we know how to manage that money and even save.



"When you give a Ghanaian player GHC5000, he can spend GHC2000 and save GHC3000 a month looking at how that player has suffered unless the player doesn't know how to utilize it," he said



He added that if management solves these problems, he believes the players exiting the country due to money matters will end.



Although his team failed to retain the league title, Alhassan believes that his club (Hearts of Oak) has the best team in the Ghana Premier League.



The Phobians recently beat Bechem United at the Baba Yara Stadium to win their 12th MTN FA Cup title.



VKB/SEA