No GFA or government official visited me when I got injured - Jerry Akaminko

Former Black Stars defender, Jeremiah Akaminko, has disclosed that no member of the Ghana Football Association nor a government official visited him or called to check up on him after he got injured while playing for the national team.



Jerry Akaminko got injured in a friendly match against the Netherlands days before the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.



As a result of his injury, Jerry Akaminko was left out of the Black Stars squad for the tournament.



However, years after the incident, the player has disclosed that nobody cared to check up on him despite sacrificing for the country before the World Cup.



When asked in an interview on Accra-based Happy FM if he was called or any official checked up on him after he got injured, Akaminko said, “No.”



According to him, “They [officials] had other players they wanted to count on so if you can’t play, they won’t mind you. I never had a single call from anybody to check up on me. It was only my teammates who would call me and talk to me.”



“You are not part of the team so if you are not part of the team, who is calling to check up on you for what?



“I wasn’t surprised because it's not a new thing. I’m not the only player who got injured in the national team and no one check up on me or is given attention. So I just motivated myself and focused ahead,” the defender said.



Jerry Akaminko never got a call-up to the Black Stars after the incident and also lost his position at the club level.





