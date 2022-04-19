No FIFA standard pitch in Ghana as CAF withdraws approval of Baba Yara Stadium

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Source: ghanafa.org

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has removed the Baba Yara stadium from the list of approved stadiums for Senior Category “A” matches.



This was contained in a letter signed by CAF Development Officer Raul Chipenda and addressed to the General Secretary of the Ghana Football, Association Prosper Harrison Addo, Esq.



‘’Following the one match approval given by CAF for the use of Baba Yara Sports Stadium (Kumasi) in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifiers playoff round matches under the condition that specific points were to be corrected in the stadium, based on the report received from the CAF inspector that was onsite, we regret to inform you that the improvements made are still not up to the standards required by CAF to host Senior International A matches. Unfortunately, the level of implementation of all the CAF remarks in the stadium were not satisfactory, including the quality of the equipment’s and materials used in the different functional areas in the stadium. As a result of the reported situation, we have taken the following decision:



Formal prohibition is made to use the Baba Yara Sports Stadium (Kumasi) in all CAF/FIFA Senior international A matches. The stadium is automatically removed from the list of CAF approved stadiums and will only be approved for any subsequent CAF/FIFA international senior national teams matches and CAF Men’s inter-clubs competitions following the implementation of all the CAF remarks”. CAF provided the Ghana with their comments and remarks to be addressed in the coming period by the stadium management.



CAF further stated that the stadium authorities should consider initiating a complete renovation and refurbishment work in order to ensure that the stadium is approved in the future for CAF competitions. We recommend that the renovation plan is based on modern architecture, contemporary design, and high-quality equipment and materials with a clear project plan and specific timelines in the off-field areas pointed out.



CAF further stated that Ghana should note that in accordance with the CAF Stadium inspection and approval procedure, before a stadium can be re-approved, all the comments and remarks must be strictly respected and implemented and a follow up re-inspection covered by your Association MUST be done by CAF in order to reassess the stadium compliance.



“For guidance, the attached “CAF Stadium Requirements” is a comprehensive document that includes the needs of a stadium and sets out the minimum requirements to fulfill in order for a stadium to be homologated by CAF. Once again, we emphasise that quality stadiums are fundamental for the development and progress of African football, hence the regulations and its requirements compliance will be implemented strictly by CAF. We nevertheless encourage you to initiate the renovation program and the acquisition of all the stadium equipment in accordance with CAF's remarks’’ the letter read.



Copies of the letter has since been sent to the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) and the National Sports Authority (NSA) as the parties seek to work together to ensure that the off-the-pitch issues raised by CAF are resolved quickly for the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to be relisted on the CAF list of approved stadiums for Senior Category A matches.



The Kumasi Baba Yara Sports stadium in Kumasi was granted a “one” match Conditional Approval Licence by CAF and FIFA for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 playoff tie against Nigeria on Friday, March 25, 2022.



