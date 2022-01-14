You are here: HomeSports2022 01 14Article 1444375

Sports News of Friday, 14 January 2022

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

No COVID-19, no injuries - Milovan Rajevac gives Black Stars update ahead of Gabon game

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Milovan Rajevac Milovan Rajevac

The head coach for the Ghana male senior national team, Milovan Rajevac has confirmed that he has a full squad in good condition ahead of the crucial game against Gabon.

According to the Serbian tactician, all players are Covid-19 negative and no one is carrying an injury including captain Andre Ayew who was stitched up during the first game of the 2021 AFCON.

“Nobody Covid-19 situation in camp. All players are fit,” Milovan Rajevac said at a press conference today.

Ghana last Monday faced Morocco in the opening Group C game of the ongoing 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

On the back of an unimpressive perform, the Black Stars lost by a goal to nil to the Atlas Lions.

Now in need of a win to boost chances of progressing to the next stage of the AFCON, Ghana must perform on Friday to defeat Gabon.

Tomorrow’s game is scheduled to kick off at 19:00GMT.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment