No COVID-19, no injuries - Milovan Rajevac gives Black Stars update ahead of Gabon game

Sports News of Friday, 14 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The head coach for the Ghana male senior national team, Milovan Rajevac has confirmed that he has a full squad in good condition ahead of the crucial game against Gabon.



According to the Serbian tactician, all players are Covid-19 negative and no one is carrying an injury including captain Andre Ayew who was stitched up during the first game of the 2021 AFCON.



“Nobody Covid-19 situation in camp. All players are fit,” Milovan Rajevac said at a press conference today.



Ghana last Monday faced Morocco in the opening Group C game of the ongoing 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.



On the back of an unimpressive perform, the Black Stars lost by a goal to nil to the Atlas Lions.



Now in need of a win to boost chances of progressing to the next stage of the AFCON, Ghana must perform on Friday to defeat Gabon.



Tomorrow’s game is scheduled to kick off at 19:00GMT.



