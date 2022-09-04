No CAF Champions League for Ampem Darkoa Ladies after defeat to Nigeria team

Sports News of Sunday, 4 September 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ampem Darkoa missed out on playing in the 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League after a 3-0 defeat to Bayelsa Queens of Nigeria in the WAFU B final.



The Ghanaian champions capitulated in the first half as they conceded all three goals.



Bayelsa opened the scoring in the 11th minute when Miracle Joseph converted a spot kick.



Nigeria U20 international Flourish Sebastine doubled their lead on 19 minutes.



Bayelsa grabbed the third goal just before the break with Chinyere Igboamalu getting on the scoresheet.



Ampem Darkoa Ladies failed to emulate Hasaacas Ladies who won the regional tournament and made it all the way to the final of the tournament in Egypt but were denied by South African side Mamelodi Sundowns.