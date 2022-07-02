Nketiah scores hat-trick as Arsenal thrash Ipswich town in pre-season friendly

Sports News of Saturday, 2 July 2022

Ghana target, Eddie Nketiah scored a hat trick as Arsenal thrashed League one side, Ipswich Town at London Colney.



Nketiah scored three goals and assisted another for Sambi Lokonga in the first half before Folarin Balogun iced the 5-1 victory.



Thomas Partey, the Black Stars' deputy captain, appeared in the game, which was played behind closed doors.



This was Partey's first appearance for the Gunners since sustaining an injury against Crystal Palace on April 4, 2022.



Arsenal's pre-season games have now begun. They will leave on Monday, July 4, 2022, for Germany, ahead of their second friendly against Nurnberg four days later.



The North London club also have a scheduled trip to the United States to play three friendlies before the start of the season in August 2022.



