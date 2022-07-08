Nketiah, Odoi and three other players who could switch nationality to Ghana

Sports News of Friday, 8 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Football Association's quest to lure top-performing Ghanaian players abroad into the Black Stars is proving to be successful following the confirmation of six new players.



The Kurt Okraku-led administration aims to build a formidable Black Stars squad with players in the diaspora and that appears to be paying off.



So far, Ghana's long-term target, Inaki Williams, Brighton and Hove Albion defender, Tariq Lamptey, Athletic Club forward, Inaki Williams, Hamburger SV defender, Stephane Ambrocious, Darmstadt defender, Patrick Pfeffer, and Hamburger SV forward, Ransford-Yeboah have all pledged their allegiance to Ghana.



However, there are four more players on the FA's list.



Here are four players the GFA is looking to convince



Eddie Nketiah



In an interview in May, Nketiah said he will announce his decision on his nationality switch at the end of the season.



“I will sit down with my family & take the final decision at the end of the season. My parents are both Ghanaian. It’s a possibility. I am open to both–playing for Ghana or England. Happy they’ve qualified for World Cup. I know players like Partey so I am happy for them," he told The Beautiful Game Podcast.



The British-born Ghanaian is, however, yet to announce his switch.



Reports indicate that the GFA are in advance talks with Nketiah to switch nationality to Ghana.



According to Ghanaian UK-based performance coach, Freddy Twum, the Arsenal striker will play for Black Stars but could not tell when.



“At some point, Eddie Nketiah will come but I hope it will be before the World Cup", Twum told Accra-based radio station Happy FM.



"When he comes it will really help the Black Stars. Jordan Ayew is fading out and if (Nketiah) comes it will really help us”.



Hudson Odoi



According to reports, Callum Hudson Odoi would join the Black Stars for the upcoming World Cup. The FA are said to be through with his process but the process of Odoi's switch is comparatively different from the others.



In Odoi's case, he played three games for England below 21 years and is eligible for a nationality switch. He, however, has to wait for three years before he can feature for Ghana.



The Chelsea winger made his England appearances in October 2019, therefore, he will be available in November 2022.



Nico Williams



Nico Williams is expected to follow suit Inaki Williams by pledging his allegiance to Ghana.



The GFA are said to have had successful talks with the 19-year-old.



But his switch could be done in a few years to come as the player has requested to find his feet at Atheltic Bilbao before pledging his allegiance to Ghana.



Kelvin Yeboah



Born in Ghana, Yeboah grew up in Italy and therefore was eligible to play for both Ghana and Italy. He is the nephew of Former Black Stars striker, Tony Yeboah.



Speaking with Goal in June 2022 has stated that he is open to playing for both countries.



"I grew up in Italy, so it's part of me, but so is Ghana," he told Goal.com.



"Italy and Ghana are both my countries, I suppose, and nobody knows what will happen in the future."



Kamal Sowah



The former Right to Dream winger has been on the list of the Ghana Football Association for some time now.



In November 2021, former Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac said Kamal has requested to establish himself at club level before joining the Black Stars.



“He was trying to establish himself with Leicester City in the past, now in Club Brugge, he entered in the match against Manchester City as a substitute, so we are in touch and after these matches, my plan is to go and visit him, talk to him and check his availability for the next matches because he is a wonderful prospect and definitely, he is a player I am thinking about seriously,” he said.



The GFA are reportedly keeping track of the player's progress.



Kamal played for AZ Alkmaar for half of the 2021/2022 season. He has returned to Club Brugge in the hopes of earning a spot in the team for the upcoming season.



EE/KPE