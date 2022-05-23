Nketiah 5th, Salisu 15th: Ranking of Premier League clubs with Ghanaian players

Sports News of Monday, 23 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The final round of games in the Premier League was played on Sunday, May 22, 2022, with Manchester City pulling off a dramatic 3-2 victory over Aston Villa to win their sixth Premier League title.



The Citizens were down by 2 two goals at the 69th minute but a thrilling five-minute ensured that Pep Guardiola’s men scored three goals within five minutes to turn around what could have been a trophyless season for the Spanish coach.



There are a number of Ghanaian players in the Premiership and as we review the season, we look at where their respective clubs finished on the league log.



Callum-Hudson Odoi – Chelsea (Third)



Hudson-Odoi would be available for Ghana at the World Cup as he will be declared eligible for the country in November.



The winger’s season was blighted by injuries but his embattled Chelsea side managed to forge through and finish third with 74 points.



Odoi made just 15 appearances in the league, scoring one and bagging two assists.



Eddie Nketiah, Thomas Partey – Arsenal (Fifth)



Arsenal supporters blame their inability to qualify for the Champions League on the injury to Thomas Partey. The Ghanaian midfielder limped off in their 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace and never returned for the rest of the season’s games.



Partey, prior to the injury was Arsenal’s most instrumental player, winning their February player of the month award.



Eddie Nketiah on the other hand was on the peripherals of the team until he was drafted in April due to an ailment suffered by first-choice striker Alexandre Lacazette.



In 21 games played for Arsenal this season, Nketiah scored five goals and was key in their famous wins over Manchester United and Chelsea.







Daniel Amartey – Leicester City (Eighth)



Daniel Amartey had one of his best seasons in English football playing 28 times for Leicester City in the Premier League.



He made 21 interceptions and 91 clearances for the Foxes who finished 8th in the Premier League.



In the 28 games he played, Leicester City conceded 40 goals.



Tariq Lamptey – Brighton – (Ninth)



The full-back recovered from a long-lay off and had to spend most of the season in a bit-part role. Despite making 30 appearances, Tariq Lamptey spent a chunk of the season on the bench and coming off in the second half as Graham Potter tried to manage his injury situation.



The explosive full-back was however impressive whenever he came on and was key in helping his team make it to the top half of the table for the first time in their history.



He made 100 recoveries, won 122 duels, polled 21 interceptions and made 20 clearances.



Jordan Ayew, Jeffery Schlupp, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – Crystal Palace (Twelfth)



Patrick Vieira managed to steer the Eagles to safety with an expansive and offensive-minded football.



He, however, had to do that with three Ghanaian players in Jordan Ayew, Jeffery Schlupp and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.



Rak-Sakyi, a highly-rated academy product of Palace made five appearances as he broke into the first team. Jordan Ayew played 31 out of the 38 matches and scored three goals with one of them coming against Arsenal.



Jeffery Schlupp played one more game than Jordan Ayew and scored one more goal than him from midfield.



Jordan’s contract ends this month but it is believed that Palace are willing to extend it by one year.







Tariqe Fosu – Brentford (Thirteenth)



Brentford finished behind Crystal Palace with 46 points and Tariq Fosu played a negligible role in that.



The full-back played limited roles and only enjoyed one substitute appearance in the season. He is rumoured to be on his way to the Turkish league.



Mohammed Salisu – Southampton (Fifteenth)



It remains to be seen if the centre-back will play for Ghana after rejecting the country on more than five occasions.



However, the 2021/2022 season proved to be a success for him as he featured prominently for Southampton.



He played in 34 of the 36 league games with only one of them being from the bench.



Salisu recorded the most tackles and interceptions in the Premier League season.



