Nkawkaw Stadium construction to cost GHC27 million - Sports Minister

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Source: GNA

The Nkawkaw Sports Stadium construction project is estimated to cost GHC27 million, Mr Mustapha Ussif, Youth and Sports Minister, has informed Parliament.



He said the project, which would be funded by the Middle Belt Development Authority, would be in two phases with the first phase costing GHC14 million and the second phase costing GHC13 million, and that it would be completed within two years.



The Minister said this on Wednesday on the floor of Parliament in his response to a question by Mr. Joseph Frempong, the Member of Parliament for Nkawkaw.



The MP wanted to know from the Minister when construction of the Nkawkaw Sports Stadium would be completed.



Mr. Ussif in reiterating Government’s policy on sporting infrastructure, said the Astro Turf pitches were one of the alternative ways of providing standard football pitches in selected communities in Ghana.



He said the Ministry had initiated “One Constituency One Atro Turf Policy” in order to ensure that every constituency in the country was provided with the modern pitches and Nkawkaw Constituency would certainly be considered.



He said the Ministry was seriously pursuing this agenda to promote decent sporting activities in the country to unearth talent for international competition.



He said sod-cutting for the Nkawkaw Sports Stadium was done on Friday, 18th September, 2020 by Mr. Isaac Asiamah, the former Youth and Sports Minister and that work commenced but had to be paused for architectural review on some sections of the Stadium such as the sitting capacity, athletic oval and dressing rooms.



“Currently, the architectural review has been completed and it is expected that the contractor would move to site in the shortest possible time for work to continue,” Mr. Ussif said.



“The Facility would be an eight-thousand-seater FIFA Standard Football Stadium, with a multi-purpose court for more than 16 sporting disciplines, tennis court, a gymnasium, an IAAF (World Athletics) standard tracks, hostels and a restaurant.”