Nikolas Nartey in line to feature for Stuttgart in clash against Wolfsburg

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Danish midfielder of Ghanaian descent, Nikolas Nartey is likely to feature for VfB Stuttgart this weekend when the team takes on Wolfsburg in the German Bundesliga.



The talented midfielder saw his loan spell at SV Sandhausen cut short earlier this season when he suffered a knee injury.



In the last three months, he has made significant progress after undergoing surgery and is now back with the Stuttgart first team for training.



On Tuesday, he showed good progress during the training although he spent most time running and going through drills on his own.



He is now in line to make the matchday squad of VfB Stuttgart for the upcoming clash against Wolfsburg.



His inclusion in the matchday squad is however dependent on a decision that will be taken by VfB manager Pellegrino Matarazzo.



The clash between Stuttgart and Wolfsburg will be played on Saturday, April 30, 2020.