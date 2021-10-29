Nikolas Nartey could return to Stuttgart team this weekend

Sports News of Friday, 29 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder Nikolas Nartey could return to VfB Stuttgart's team this weekend after missing midweek action due to a knock.



Stuttgart coach Pellegrino Matarazzo said "I think so" when asked if the Danish-born would be available for selection.



Stuttgart are up against Augsburg in the Bundesliga II on Sunday.



Nartey missed the German cup game against FC Cologne which Stuttgart lost 2-0.



The 21-year-old has struggled with fitness this season and missed several games. He has only played four times.