Sports News of Friday, 29 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Nikolas Nartey could return to Stuttgart team this weekend

Ghanaian midfielder Nikolas Nartey could return to VfB Stuttgart's team this weekend after missing midweek action due to a knock.

Stuttgart coach Pellegrino Matarazzo said "I think so" when asked if the Danish-born would be available for selection.

Stuttgart are up against Augsburg in the Bundesliga II on Sunday.

Nartey missed the German cup game against FC Cologne which Stuttgart lost 2-0.

The 21-year-old has struggled with fitness this season and missed several games. He has only played four times.