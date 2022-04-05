Nii Odartey Lamptey to sue ex-wife Gloria Appiah

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Former Ghana international, Nii Odartey Lamptey, has hinted that he will sue his ex-wife, Gloria Appiah.



In an interview with Peace FM, Odartey said he has left everything for his lawyers, who are sophisticated in that regard to handle.



When asked by Dan Kwaku Yeboah to be emphatic about the suit, the former Aston Villa man said the case is already in the public, hence, if anything of that sort would happen, the public will get to know.



"The remaining things that I have to do or whatever it is, my lawyers have adviced (me). I thank God I have one of the best lawyers in the country. I am sure that if not that I would have lost many things. So with what you said they have adviced on the right way to do it. It is in the hands of the lawyers and I am sure that whatever we will do, the case is already all over so you will get to know," he said.



At the moment, it is unknown what the suit will be about.



Gloria Appiah filed for a divorce in 2013 accusing after a DNA result revealed that the former Black Stars player was not the biological father of his three children after 20 years of marriage.



The court in the finalization of the divorce directed Gloria to evict her husband's 7-bedroom apartment. She was given a four-bedroom house and Ghc200,000 as a divorce settlement.



Gloria accused Odartey of infidelity and thus decided to keep the 7-bedroom house by filing an appeal.



Both parties have battled for the mansion for nine years and, eventually, the court has handed the house to Odartey who now has access to the house bought for US$100,000 in 1999.



"This is a house I bought for $100,000 around 1998/1999 while playing in Germany so you can imagine. I was given one hour to leave the house when my ex-wife filed for divorce. I'm extremely happy at this new ruling," he told Angel FM.