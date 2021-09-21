Nii Lante Vanderpuye wants FA to ditch 2022 World Cup and plan for the future

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Minister for Youth and Sports Nii Lante Vanderpuye says the Ghana FA should focus on building on a competitive team for the Black Stars for the future.



The Ghana FA is set to appoint Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac in the coming days after CK Akonnor was sacked following the team's poor showing in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.



The GFA has settled on Milovan Rajevac to produce his magic once more and qualify the Black Stars to the 2022 World Cup.



However, the former Sports Minister under the NDC government says the Ghana FA should rather concentrate on planning for the long term by putting the right structures in place rather than appointing Rajevac to rescue the qualifiers.



“I will subscribe to ditching the World Cup campaign,” he told Umaru Sanda on Citi TV’s Face to Face show.



“We cannot achieve results with this current mentality and strategy where we invite players, assemble them to play a match and leave.



“We should plan and build a national team where we have a structure to teams in the lower categories".



“We should set targets for the next 20 years for our teams winning the world cup at different levels".



“We should have a technical structure and have a director to draw up programs for the entire set up to make use of,”



Ghana plays Zimbabwe next in the World Cup qualifiers next month in a doubleheader.