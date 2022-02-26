Nii Lante Vanderpuye exposes Black Stars players

Sports News of Saturday, 26 February 2022

Former Minister for Youth and Sports under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress(NDC), Nii Lantey Vanderpuye has made a damning revelation about the Black Stars.



He says that players of the senior national team wanted him to sanction the payment of monies to referees as bribes in order to get favourable results.



According to the legislator, these payments were budgeted for as unclassified payments something which he vehemently opposed.



He revealed that players were sent to him to convince him to sanction the payment of what they termed 'unclassified payments'.



Speaking on 'Saving Our Passion' on GTV Sports Plus, the Member of Parliament for Odododidoo Constituency said that the officials manipulate the players to think that they cannot win without inducing the referees.



“Players came to sit with me and Kwabena they told me that Minister we agree on all these things but as for this match if you say you shall not allow the officials to pay the money then we will not qualify,” he said.



“Meaning the players themselves have it in mind that before we can qualify for a competition, then the referee must be bribed and this happens even in our local league where players have been made to believe that home games are a must-win but the away games are not.”



He added that ministers who don’t agree to the payment of monies to referees are often blamed for the Black Stars’ inability to qualify for major tournaments.



"So if you don’t allow that to happen, then you are the one who has caused the team to perform poorly."



