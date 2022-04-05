You are here: HomeSports2022 04 05Article 1508285

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerians turn heat on Super Eagles as they mark one week of World Cup play-off failure

Super Eagles of Nigeria Super Eagles of Nigeria

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been bashed by their fans for marking one week of their elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup following the 1-1 with Ghana’s Black Stars.

The Super Eagles' hope of making their 7th World Cup appearance was dashed after Ghana earned an away goal in their 1-1 draw game at the MKO Abiola stadium to qualify ahead of them.

In remembering the day, the Super Eagles official handle on Twitter apologized to their fans and promised to bring joy to fans and soar high again.

“For your unwavering support and love, we thank you our dear fans. Things didn’t go as planned and WE ARE SORRY???????? We will soar high again…We go bring joy again. NAIJA forever!!!”

However, the tweet from the Super Eagles appears to have deepened the wounds of some Nigerian fans who have rebuked the post.

The Black Stars drew 0-0 with the Super Eagles at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 25, 2022, and travelled to Abuja on March 29, 2022, to settle for a 1-1 draw against Nigeria in Abuja.

