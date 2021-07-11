‘Nigerians think I use juju’ - Shaka Zulu, 2021 Ghana’s Strongest winner

Sports News of Sunday, 11 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

The winner of Ghana’s Strongest ‘Champions of Champions,’ Shaka Zulu, is quite amused about how Nigerians are surprised over his strength.



Speaking with Giovani Caleb as a guest on Showbiz 360, Shaka Zulu revealed that some Nigerians are doubting the genuineness of his physical strength.



After seeing the video of him pulling a heavy truck. He said, “Tonto Dikeh posted it. And people said I have 'eaten' medicine. The Nigerians say I go chop juju … This is training.”



Damian Smith, aka Shaka Zulu, is a 3-time Champion of Ghana’s Strongest Body Building competition. He won in 2017, 2018 and is the reigning champion in 2021.



According to Shaka Zulu, he is an all-around athlete. “Me I dey push, I dey lift, I am an all-round athlete. I don’t have a weakness. But this time, when I came down, I have seen that I have a weakness. But before, I wasn’t having any weakness because I was an all-round athlete.



He ascertained that this new development could be because of a whole year hiatus from the gym. Unfortunately, he was in the USA when COVID-19 struck and got stuck in the lock-down.



“2017, I dey form like something. You know, during the COVID, they closed gyms in America for one year. That thing has never happened to me before. I didn’t go to the gym for one year. I wanted to die. I wished I was in Ghana. So, I can go to the ghetto gym. So the whole year, I never trained.”



Despite not being able to train, Shaka Zulu won the title as Ghana’s Strongest. According to him, the secret is because he knows the game.



He also disclosed that he had only three weeks of training before entering into the completion this year.



Shaka Zulu commended TV3 for starting the competition because it has changed the perception people have about macho men. He said through the show, people have seen that they are not criminals. Neither are they thugs nor hoodlums.



