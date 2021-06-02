You are here: HomeSports2021 06 02Article 1276402

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

www.bbc.com

Nigerians react to Buhari 'rude shock' comment on top insecurity matter

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday issue ogbonge warning to those wey wan destroy di kontri and burn down national asset say "rude shock dey wait dem, very soon."

Di President tok dis one afta im receive briefing from chairman of di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, on series of attacks on facilities of di electoral body across di kontri.

But im strong warning don di make mani Nigerians to begin react for social media.

While some pipo di hail presido statement and say in aim duty as president to maintain law and order for di kontri and no bodi gatz teach am how to do im job.

Odas para for am say instead of am to dialogue wit di aggrieved Nigerians to find lasting solution to di mata, e dey issue threat.







Those against.







Security situation don pass becareful for di last few years wit kidnapping for ransome dey grow to different dimension.

Most schools both secondary and tertiary institution don become serious target for Naija and recently, attacks on both INEC and Police stations don too much.

Na sake of dis presido dey scream say di Insecurity mata for Nigeria don become topic across di world and dat all di pipo wey want power, whoever dem be, e no clear wetin dem want.

E say anybody wey wan destroy di system go soon get di shock of dia lives. We don give dem enough time." Im tok

President Buhari recall say im bin visit all di 36 states of di kontri before di 2019 election, "and majority of di pipo believe me, and di election prove am." He promise to continue leading di kontri in accordance wit Constitutional provisions.

