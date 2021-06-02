Nigerians react to Buhari 'rude shock' comment on top insecurity matter

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 2 June 2021
Source: www.bbc.com
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday issue ogbonge warning to those wey wan destroy di kontri and burn down national asset say "rude shock dey wait dem, very soon."
Di President tok dis one afta im receive briefing from chairman of di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, on series of attacks on facilities of di electoral body across di kontri.
But im strong warning don di make mani Nigerians to begin react for social media.
While some pipo di hail presido statement and say in aim duty as president to maintain law and order for di kontri and no bodi gatz teach am how to do im job.
Odas para for am say instead of am to dialogue wit di aggrieved Nigerians to find lasting solution to di mata, e dey issue threat.
Why have those who were silent when INEC offices and Police Stations were being attacked and razed and Policemen and Army Officers murdered in cold blood suddenly found their voice? Some of us have been clamouring for caution and dialogue for months. Shame on you, hypocrites.— Dr. Dípò Awójídé, FHEA (@OgbeniDipo) June 1, 2021
Buhari gave a shoot on sight order on any herdsmen seen with an AK 47 rifle. Why wasn't seen as an order to murder all fulanis?? Can you see you are seriously ignorant and arguing against your own position that all known and unknown gunmen be neutralized?— Daddy D.O???????? (@DOlusegun) June 1, 2021
My President, Your President, Our President. Like him or not????. How I wish the constitution will be reviewed and give #Buhari lifetime Chance to rule this country till eternity.— Bishara S. Kuburi (@ShettimaKuburi) June 2, 2021
We Love you more than before MR. President. Please Implement what you said sooner or later. pic.twitter.com/NHrxjLZkHx
Exactly a month ago, General @MBuhari was “appealing” to herdsmen and bandits to stop their acts of terror. A month later, another Buhari is threatening the Southeast with Nigerian Civil War 2— Keith Jude Ikedichukwu. (@JudeIkedichukwu) June 2, 2021
How can one man have strikingly different reactions to similar events?@dream925fm
This words were direct and intentional, not reading from the script I guess cause it.....make nobody use war threaten us o!!#Buhari#igbo https://t.co/e9dvso66mF— Desuwa01 (@desuwa01) June 2, 2021
Buhari that couldn’t defeat Bokoharam in 6years now threatens genocide on an entire tribe of over 20million people.— Chinazom (@MrChinazom) June 2, 2021
If tweeter can ban Trump, Buhari shouldn’t be too hard to ban too. Let’s keep reporting him. @TwitterSupport @jack https://t.co/EMNtjwkRU9