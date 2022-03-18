Nigerians on social media cry over Wilfred Ndidi’s injury ahead of Ghana game

Sports News of Friday, 18 March 2022

News of Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi’s injury has hit Nigerians badly ahead of the much-anticipated game against the Black Stars of Ghana on Friday, March 25, 2022.



Nigerians have been handed a devastating blow as midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is reported to be a doubt for the game against Ghana at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed the unfortunate news after their Europa League game against French side Stade Rennes.



Though the extent of the injury is yet to be known, it seemed the combative midfielder suffered the hitch around the medial ligament in his knee and may be out of the Nigeria squad.



Nigerians on social media have reacted sadly to the news of Wilfred Ndidi’s injury and are wondering how they can face the Black Stars with the likes of Thomas Partey without their midfield general.



Others have also called on the technical bench of the Super Eagles headed by coach Augustine Eguavoen to start planning life without the Leicester City superstar.



Time for the Super Eagles to start preparing for life without Ndidi because these injuries before important qualifiers have become a pattern. Not using AFCON to integrate Raphael Onyedika and Alhassan Yusuf was a big mistake — Khareta (@jeremy_liit) March 17, 2022

Wilfred Ndidi's forced substitution yesterday night was due to a knee ligament injury ???? pic.twitter.com/hw4rFeJwYb — Pulse Sports Nigeria (@PulseSportsNG) March 18, 2022

Ndidi injury keh. Omooooo???? — Tenny (@D_Olufast) March 17, 2022

Mr Obi, no dey give us half news for here. If you no wan cap, better rest.



For the last time, what happened to Ndidi? — Ògbèni_Gryn ???????? (@Ogbeni_Gryn) March 18, 2022

Brendan Rodgers gives an update on the injury sustained by Wilfred Ndidi.



“Wilfred Ndidi is block tackle, so he injured the medial ligament in his knee so will see how that is.” pic.twitter.com/qup49p5hJC — Home of Nigerian Footballers (@EaglesTrackerNG) March 17, 2022

Ndidi's injury is truly unfortunate & with the World Cup qualifiers fast approaching, this couldn't come at a worse time. His absence will greatly affect the team. Wishing him the speediest of recoveries, hopefully he's back on the pitch sooner than expected & looking fitter. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) March 18, 2022

Ndidi is injured…. give Team Ghana ???????? the 3 points — Bra Niako ???????????? (@niako1_niako) March 17, 2022

Blow for the Super Eagles, as Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi got substituted in the 59th minute against Rennais through injury in the European Conference league game today



The 25-year-old is seriously in doubt to face Ghana in the world cup playoffs pic.twitter.com/ixgCg5oXiM — Listowel Mensah (@Listo_Mens) March 17, 2022

Brendan Rodgers have confirmed that Ndidi has suffered a knee injury in their Europa Conference League game against Rennes.



The least time to heal (medial ligament) is 3 weeks.



Let’s pray. — POOJA... (@PoojaMedia) March 17, 2022

Wilfred Ndidi ???? Omo Nigeria in trouble ???????????????? — SikaFotos CEO ???????????? (@guyguyArmy) March 18, 2022