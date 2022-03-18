You are here: HomeSports2022 03 18Article 1493480

Sports News of Friday, 18 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerians on social media cry over Wilfred Ndidi’s injury ahead of Ghana game

« Prev

Next »

Comments (4)

Listen to Article

Super Eagles of midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi Super Eagles of midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi

Nigeria suffer Ndidi blow ahead of Ghana showdown

CAF team inspect Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Ghana to host Nigeria at Baba Yara Stadium

News of Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi’s injury has hit Nigerians badly ahead of the much-anticipated game against the Black Stars of Ghana on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Nigerians have been handed a devastating blow as midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is reported to be a doubt for the game against Ghana at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed the unfortunate news after their Europa League game against French side Stade Rennes.

Though the extent of the injury is yet to be known, it seemed the combative midfielder suffered the hitch around the medial ligament in his knee and may be out of the Nigeria squad.

Nigerians on social media have reacted sadly to the news of Wilfred Ndidi’s injury and are wondering how they can face the Black Stars with the likes of Thomas Partey without their midfield general.

Others have also called on the technical bench of the Super Eagles headed by coach Augustine Eguavoen to start planning life without the Leicester City superstar.

GhanaWeb has compiled some of the reactions for you in the post below: