Nigerians mocks Moses Simon over poor performance against Ghana

Nigerians have taken a swipe at winger Moses Simon after failing to impress against the Black Stars of Ghana in the first leg of the World Cup play-off.



The Super Eagles held the Black Stars to a 0-0 draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi last Friday.



Simon, who plies his trade for French Ligue 1 side was tipped to torment the defense of the Black Stars but could not happen as Dennis Odoi kept him at bay.



Nigeria coach Augustine Eguavoen had to take Simon off in the 74th minute for Ademola Lookman due to his poor showing on the day.



After the game, Nigerians have taken to social media (Twitter) to troll Moses Simon whom they believe was not at his usual best for the Super Eagles.



Nigeria arrived back in Abuja in the early hours of Saturday morning after Friday's game and have intensified their training in the quest to beat Ghana in the second leg and qualify on Tuesday.



With the 0-0 draw in the first leg, a win would be enough to secure Nigeria's place at World Cup finals.



Meanwhile, Ghana need a scoring draw or a win to eliminate their West African rivals and reach Qatar.



The game will take place at the 60,000 capacity Moshood Abiola National Stadium.



