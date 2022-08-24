Nigerians go wild on social media as U-20 Women's team sleep at Istanbul Airport for 24 hours

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

After a heart-breaking campaign in Costa Rica, the Super Falconets situation has been inflamed following the latest reports as per The Punch.



The Super Falconets have been sighted sleeping in chairs and on the floor at the Istanbul Airport in Turkey en route home following their elimination from the ongoing FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica.



The team got eliminated in the quarter-finals following their 2-0 defeat to the Netherlands on Sunday, August 22 after a brilliant performance in the group phase.



The Super Eagles former Media Officer, Colin Udoh who shared photos of the incident on his social media said that the team has been traveling from Costa Rica since 6:30 am on Monday.



Meanwhile, some angry Nigerians have reacted to the news. See some reactions below:



-Opeyemi Saint Daniel wrote, "Vote peter Obi ???????? he cares about us youth"



-Nwoba Divine Joel said, "Do we still doubt we have a country? No Tinubu and Atiku can not rescue Nigeria. We need smart people"



-Inno Nnodinma added, "Tomorrow if they win, some person will come with bad luck and failure spirit to congratulate them in the name of iam your leader. After that no more win"



-Yomi Atolagbe asked, "Why"



-Benjamin Uduh said, "This is shameful, painful, and very repeatable. These are innocent children who traveled abroad to represent us as a nation."



