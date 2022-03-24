You are here: HomeSports2022 03 24Article 1498694

Sports News of Thursday, 24 March 2022

Nigerians fume on social media over 'unacceptable' boarding ramp at Kumasi Airport

The Ashanti regional capital Kumasi, has occupied the top spot on Ghana Twitter trends ahead of the Black Stars FIFA game against the Super Eagles on Friday, March 25, 2022.

The city will host the first leg of the tie at the biggest stadium in the country, 45,000 seated capacity stadium. With the game coming up tomorrow, Nigeria had to fly into the neighboring West Afrian country today.

The Super Eagles flew straight to Kumasi via a chartered flight with the full complement of their squad and other officials.

Their evacuation from the airplane has generated fury and amusement on social media owing to the boarding ramp that was provided.

TWI NEWS

In a video making the rounds on social media, the players and officials were seen hopping from the exit to the mobile passenger boarding stairs used.

This has left the Nigerians fuming. The complains have put Kumasi second on the trend list.

Here are some reactions