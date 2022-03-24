Nigerians fume on social media over 'unacceptable' boarding ramp at Kumasi Airport

Sports News of Thursday, 24 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigeria arrive in Kumasi



Baba Yara Stadium to host Ghana-Nigeria first leg



CAF approves Baba Yara Stadium for Ghana-Nigeria playoff



The Ashanti regional capital Kumasi, has occupied the top spot on Ghana Twitter trends ahead of the Black Stars FIFA game against the Super Eagles on Friday, March 25, 2022.



The city will host the first leg of the tie at the biggest stadium in the country, 45,000 seated capacity stadium. With the game coming up tomorrow, Nigeria had to fly into the neighboring West Afrian country today.



The Super Eagles flew straight to Kumasi via a chartered flight with the full complement of their squad and other officials.



Their evacuation from the airplane has generated fury and amusement on social media owing to the boarding ramp that was provided.



TWI NEWS



In a video making the rounds on social media, the players and officials were seen hopping from the exit to the mobile passenger boarding stairs used.



This has left the Nigerians fuming. The complains have put Kumasi second on the trend list.



Here are some reactions





The Super Eagles are in Kumasi#GHANGA pic.twitter.com/T1AB1wNIyg — Colin NOT Collins ???????????????? (@ColinUdoh) March 24, 2022

Not gonna lie I am 100% here for teams being petty and trying to annoy their opponents ahead of critical World Cup qualifiers https://t.co/7DFJ4yoyiO — Ravi ???????????? (@ravi_hiranand) March 24, 2022

Really keen to see how we'll get back on the plane in Kumasi. Because...? https://t.co/eZmDF138jN — Dayo\ FlipOut Corner (@doctorrotcod) March 24, 2022

This is how I want to see the Ghanaians when they touchdown Murtala https://t.co/k1uxPZGSDp pic.twitter.com/nio1Cv5kOh — Adeola Clarence Fadola (@adeola_fad) March 24, 2022

And so the Jollof derby starts... Jumping off the plane! Wonder if you will send Okadas to fetch Ghana from the airport for the return leg — Joe Maluleke (@JoMaluleke) March 24, 2022

One thing I am proud of is that Nigeria never treats opponents badly when we host.We actually go out of our way to make sure they are very comfortable. I don't think this by Ghana is deliberate but they tried to take this game to a poor stadium in Gold Coast for unfair advantage. https://t.co/bIvGqF1u3G — Babanla (@biolakazeem) March 24, 2022

As a Ghanaian this is unacceptable. You get to know the type of aircraft they will be coming in with way ahead of time. We just failed and have to apologize to our Nigerian brothers. — the retweeter (@nanapoku) March 24, 2022