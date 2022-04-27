Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq confident Felix Afena-Gyan will succeed at AS Roma

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Ex-AS Roma forward Umar Sadiq is highly confident Black Stars striker Felix Afena-Gyan will succeed at the club after a breakthrough this season.



Afena-Gyan was handed his maiden Black Stars call-up ahead of the final 2022 World Cup play-offs against Nigeria, having scored a brace against Cagliari in the Serie A which dominated the international media.



The 19-year-old started in both legs as the Black Stars sealed qualification to Qatar on away goals following a 1-1 aggregate scoreline.



"He (Felix Afena-Gyan) is doing well and I am sure he will give a lot to Roma. You should just keep humble and keep learning," Sadiq told TribalFootball.com.



Felix Afena-Gyan has featured in 25 games across all competition for AS Roma and has scored two goals so far this season.



Born in Sunyani, Ghana, Afena-Gyan moved to Serie A side Roma's youth team on March 13 2021, from EurAfrica FC.



The highly-rated forward was first called up to the senior team on 24 October, in Roma's Serie A game against Napoli.



He made his professional debut against Cagliari. On 21 November 2021, he came off the bench to score two late goals against Genoa, to give Roma a 2–0 win.



The brace made him the first player born in 2003 to score in the Serie A.