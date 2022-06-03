Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu marries Ghanaian girlfriend in plush ceremony

Sports News of Friday, 3 June 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Prolific Nigerian striker Paul Ebere Onuachu has walked down the aisle with her pretty Ghanaian girlfriend Tracey Acheampong.



The Genk striker performed the marriage rites of his long time Ghanaian fiancée in Ghana on 28th May, 2022 which also happens to be the birthday of the striker.



It was a solemn event which was attended by close family and friends and members of the football fraternity both from Ghana and Nigeria.



The pair are said to have met whiles the lanky Nigerian striker was in Denmark playing for FC Midtjylland in 2016 and they have been inseparable since.



Onuachu who has always been prolific in his career traveled to FC Midtjylland initially on a scholarship in 2012 as his club in Nigeria Ededei had a partnership with the Danish side.



The lanky striker was sensational for Midtjylland's youth team and was promoted to the first team where he featured in a Cup game that year before making his league bow in December 2012.



He extended his deal in June 2013 by signing a three year contract but in 2015 was loaned out to Velje BK before making a return in 2015/2016 season.



Paul Onuachu joined Belgium club KRC Genk in 2019 and has since been a star performer.



He ended the season with 23 goals in 43 matches across all competitions for his Belgian Jupiler Pro League side.



PHOTOS & VIDEOS BELOW:



