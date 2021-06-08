Nigerian passport portal go reopen June 8 at midnight - See step-by-step new application process

BBC Pidgin of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede don announce di reopening of Passport application and payment portal starting from 12 midnight June 8th 2021.



Dis reopening go allow eligible Passport applicants to apply and make payments for di various categories of Passports of dia choice.



Nigeria Immigration Service bin suspend fresh passport application for May to clear di backlog of passport application wey don already dey ground.



But with di reopening wey go begin from midnight today, new Passport application and payment regime don start.



Process to get Nigerian Passport and How di New Passport regime go be





Applications and payments for Passport services for dis new passport regime wey go start from 12 midnight June 8th 2021 go be through di Immigration Service website.

Applicants need to visit di portal to apply and upload dia support documents for vetting and processing. To guide applicants through di application and payment process, chat room facility go dem for di portal to assist dem.

Afta successful applications, applicants go dia online booking interview/enrolment appointment for any day, time and location wey dey convenient for dem.

Di new timeline for Passport production and issuance afta applicant don successful enrol for di selected Issuing Centre go be six weeks for Fresh applications and three weeks for Re-issue (Renewal applications)

Nigeria Immigration no go allow applicant wey neva make online application and payment to enta any of di Passport Issuing Centres for Passport processing

Dem go contact applicants through email and phone number wey dem provide during application wen dia Passports don dey ready

Should in case of any problem, challenges and feedback, NIS don provide help line wey pipo go call.

Oga Babandede use dis opportunity to advise Nigerians and Passport applicants make dem no meet touts to help dem because di whole passport process dey easy now.E warn those wey dey do business with di Passport application to stop or else dem go face very strict sanctions.President Muhammadu Buhari in July 20219 order say di Nigerian Security Printing & Minting Company go be di only company to dey produce e-passports for Nigerians.