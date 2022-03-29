Nigerian legend Daniel Amokachi praises Joe Aribo

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Daniel Amokachi, a Nigeria legend, applauded Joe Aribo for his performance, particularly in the first half of the Super Eagles' goalless draw against Ghana in a 2022 World Cup playoff on Friday night.



Aribo had the clearest chance to score for the Super Eagles five minutes before halftime when he made a fantastic run into the area, but his shot with his weaker right foot flew over the bar.



Amokachi noted Aribo's ability to go into forward areas in his halftime analysis, despite the fact that he is normally played as a holding midfielder for the national team.



"It was a beautiful through ball by Aina to Aribo and then he shielded his body very, very well and he got to that position," he said on Supersport.



"If you are a left-footer in that position it is always difficult but the most important thing is creating those chances,"



"You have a midfield player running into the box and he gives hope for the team and for the manager," he concluded.