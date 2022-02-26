Nigerian defender Tyronne Ebuehi set to miss playoffs against Ghana

Sports News of Saturday, 26 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Nigerian defender Tyronne Ebuehi could be sidelined for a long period after suffering an injury in Venezia's 1-1 draw with Genoa in Serie A over the weekend.



Ebuehi was making his comeback to the Venezia team after receiving a red card and a one-match suspension against Victor Osimhen's Napoli earlier in February. He came in at halftime to replace Domen Crnigoj at the Stadio Pierluigi Penzo in Venezia, only to be forced off after 30 minutes due to a knock on his left knee.



The Benfica right defender, who is on loan at the Italian club, was checked and found to have semitendinosus muscle damage in his left leg.



This is a loss for both Venezia, where he has quickly established himself as a major member of the squad, and the Super Eagles, who are due to meet Ghana in the CAF World Cup qualifiers third round playoffs in March.



He will likely be out of action for the whole month of March to recover, which means he will miss the Super Eagles' matches against Ghana on March 25th and March 29th.