Nigerian Prophet tips Egypt to win AFCON, Salah to score winning goal

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Egypt to play Cameroon at semis of AFCON 2021



AFCON 2021 final set for February 9, 2022



Prophet predicts another North African country as AFCON winners



A Nigerian prophet, Sale Stephen Jerubbaal has predicted that Egypt would emerge as the eventual winners of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations come February 9, 2022.



The prophet of the Christ In Me Revolutional Ministry disclosed that host nation Cameroon would not make it to the final but would instead play in the 3rd place match.



In a video cited by GhanaWeb, Prophet Sale Stephen Jerubbaal said a North African player with jersey number 10 who turns out to be Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah would win the final match which would be played on February 9, 2022.



“Cameroon who is the host will play a match before the final but not the final. Is it the match they are calling 3rd place or what because I see the cup lifted by an Arab African Country. Those who hit their head on the ground when they pray,” the prophet said.



He added, “the player that shall fetch the cup for them shall be player number 10, he will trigger the victory and it will be victory. There is another number 22. I don’t watch their match but they will do the work.”



Cameroon is set to meet Egypt in the semi-final match of the AFCON 2021 on Thursday, February 2, 2022. The other semi-final game would see Burkina Faso take on one of the tournament favourites Senegal.



Prophet Sale Stephen Jerubbaal had earlier predicted that his own country, Nigeria would fail to glitter at the tournament.



“Nigeria would do very well but not good enough because the shoulder can never be taller than the head,” the man of God said.



The Super Eagles were knocked out in the Round of 16 by Tunisia at the AFCON 2021.



The previous AFCON was won by a North African country, Algeria.



Wath video below



