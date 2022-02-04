Nigerian Prophet predicts Salah to score winner for Egypt at AFCON 2021 final

Sports News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Egypt to play Senegal at finals of AFCON 2021



AFCON 2021 final set for Sunday



Prophet predicts another North African country as AFCON winners



A Nigerian prophet, Sale Stephen Jerubbaal who has gotten almost all his predictions correct has once again revealed that striker Mohammed Salah will score one of the goals which would win Egypt the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



The prophet of the Christ In Me Revolutional Ministry predicted that host nation Cameroon would not make it to the final but would instead play in the 3rd place match.



He said, “Cameroon who is the host will play a match before the final but not the final. Is it the match they are calling 3rd place?”



Prophet Jerubbaal’s prophecy came true as the Indomitable Lions lost on penalties by 3-1 to Egypt.



Prophet Sale Stephen Jerubbaal said a North African player with jersey number 10 who turns out to be Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah would score the goal that would win the final match which would be played on February 9, 2022.



“I see the cup lifted by an Arab African Country. Those who hit their head on the ground when they pray,” the prophet said.



He added, “the player that shall fetch the cup for them shall be player number 10, he will trigger the victory and it will be victory. There is another number 22. I don’t watch their match but they will do the work.”



Egypt will take on one of the tournament favourites Senegal in the final of the AFCON 2021 on Sunday.



Prophet Sale Stephen Jerubbaal had earlier predicted that his own country, Nigeria would glitter but not reach far in the tournament



“Nigeria would do very well but not good enough because the shoulder can never be taller than the head,” the man of God said.



The Super Eagles were knocked out in the Round of 16 by Tunisia at the AFCON 2021.



The previous AFCON was won by a North African country, Algeria.



Watch video below

