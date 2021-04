BBC Pidgin of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Popular Nigerian Comedian, Ada Jesus don die.



Harrison Gwamnishu wey dey lead di team of pipo wey dey treat her confam dis tori give BBC on Wednesday.



Di Nigerian comedian Ada Jesus wey her real name be Mmesoma Mercy Obi for interview wit BBC Igbo bin tok say she dey sick wit kidney problem.



For interview wey she do for February 2021, di Instagram sensation bin say e don reach almost one year wey she don dey battle di illness.