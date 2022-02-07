Nigeria will approach crunch playoffs against rivals Ghana like World Cup finals -Jamilu Collins

Sports News of Monday, 7 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

SC Paderborn 07 defender, Jamilu Collins has vowed that Nigeria will approach their 2022 World Cup playoff against eternal rivals Ghana like a World Cup final.



The two West African giants will fight each other for a place in Qatar in November this year.



Nigeria will fancy their chances against Ghana following the four-time African champion's disastrous campaign in the just ended 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



Nigeria also exited the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations at Round of 16 after they were shocked by the Carthage Eagles of Nigeria.



But Jamilu Collins, 27, says the Super Eagles' faltering campaign will serve as a motivation to edge past their bitterest rivals.



“Honestly, it was so sad the way we crashed out of the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon,” the Paderborn fullback told CKD Media.



“However, that is football. I strongly believe that better days are ahead for us.



“We are looking forward to the match against black stars come March and hopefully, the fans will smile again. We will approach the two legs like world cup finals.



“Every player’s dream is to play in the world cup and I am not an exception of that statement. I got my first cap after Russia 2018 and by GOD grace we will qualify for Qatar and restore the dashed hope of football-loving Nigerians.”



Ghana have only made it to the Mundial on three different occasions – 2006, 2010, and 2014 – but the Black Stars reached the quarterfinals in South Africa.