Nigeria were outclassed by Tunisia - JJ Okocha

Sports News of Monday, 24 January 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Nigeria Football legend Austin Jay Okocha has explained how the Super Eagles lost their round of 16 game against Tunisia to exit the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations tournament.



Nigeria were beaten by a lone goal courtesy a Youssef Msakni strike in the opening minutes of the second half.



The Super Eagles were later reduced to 10-men after Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi was sent off after picking a straight red card for a stamp on Msakni.



The former Super Eagles captain while speaking on his punditry role with Supersport explained how the three-time AFCON champions lost to the Carthage Eagles.



Nigeria ahead of the game against Tunisia had recorded a 100 percent record in the group stage.



“They (Tunisia) executed their tactics well. This is a disappointing loss. They outclassed Nigeria. I have always said that you are as good as your next game. This is a lesson for every big team.”



“I think it is good to see that we are flying high, but the most important one is the next game and we can only justify our performances so far if we go on and win the next one.”



“So every next game is the toughest one for you and the one you have to win. I hope we will carry on the good job that we are doing so far.”, he added.