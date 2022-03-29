Nigeria vs Ghana: Super Eagles coach Emmanuel Amuneke predicts totally different second leg in Abuja 

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Nigeria chief coach Emmanuel Amuneke says Super Eagles played well in Kumasi and are now in an excellent position to qualify for the FIFA World Cup at the expense of Ghana.



The Super Eagles held Ghana to a goalless draw in the first leg and must win at home on Tuesday to secure qualification to Qatar.



The Super Eagles assistant coach believes the first leg in Kumasi was properly managed by the technical team and players to Nigeria's advantage.



“The rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana is a massive one. Those of us who have the privilege to take part in such game knows how huge and important it is.”



“When you have this kind of game, especially two-legged ties, you have to manage the game to your advantage and being in a position to achieve the advantage that’s been set out which is to qualify for the World Cup.”



“Sometimes people want to talk about how beautiful the performance is, but we the technical crew always try to focus on what we want to do, what the opponents want to do and what we know we can do.”



“All I can say, is at the moment we are in good position”. He told NFF TV.



Amuneke also advised the Super Eagles not to underestimate the Ghanaians and stated that the second leg would be completely different.



“We all have one objective, we want to qualify, but we have to thread with caution, because the Ghananians aren’t push over. Basically, people are looking at the team based on what they did at the last African Cup of Nations in Cameroon where they went at the Group phase, but each game is totally different. “



“What matters now is that we played the first leg in Ghana and achieve our desire. In this kind of game, if you can’t win, make sure you don’t lose and that’s what we did. And now to the second leg which is at home, we have to prepare, look at our strength and the opponents strength and weakness, then work towards that direction.” He said.



Following the outcome of the first leg, Ghana have two options: a win or a scoring draw will secure qualification to the World Cup finals in Qatar, while Nigeria must win to advance.



Confederation of African Football on Sunday approved the Nigeria Football Federation’s request to admit 60,000 spectators to the Moshood Abiola National Stadium.



The Black Stars arrived in Abuja completely prepared for tomorrow's game, bringing with them everything they would require for their stay in the country.



Aside from flying in a chartered flight, they also brought food, cooks, and water from Ghana.



The crew also booked their own hotel reservations in addition to the ones provided by their host.



Ghanasoccerent.com has also learned that they had a Covid 19 test on Monday and that all players tested negative, and that they will send the results to CAF rather than allowing the players to be tested by Nigerian authorities.



The match will kick off at 17:00 GMT.



