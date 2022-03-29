Nigeria vs Ghana: Super Eagles coach Eguavoen to ring changes in midfield for second leg

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Nigeria coach Augustine Eguavoen is likely to make changes to Super Eagles’ midfield for the second leg against Ghana in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff.



Eguavoen was left disappointed as Black Stars dominated Nigeria’s midfield in the first meeting last Friday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



In the game, Eguavoen used the trio of Innocent Bonke, Joe Aribo, and Kelechi Iheanacho.



After suffering an injury, Bonke was replaced by Watford's Oghenekaro Etebo, but he is likely to be healthy for the return leg after returning to training on Monday.



Etebo is anticipated to start, while Aribo could be shifted up front to play alongside Victor Osimhen.



The other midfield slot is up for grabs, with Bonke or Frank Onyeka in the running.



Meanwhile, Eguavoen has vowed to 'take the game' to Ghana on Tuesday.



The two regional rivals go at each other for the second time in four days after the first leg in Kumasi ended 0-0.



The stakes are high for the two nations with Nigeria starting again as clear favourites to secure qualification at the expense of their 'little brothers'.



"The team is in high spirit we are more than halfway through I had word with them and praised them because they were resilient," Eguavoen told NFF TV



"They worked hard in such an atmosphere in Kumasi and so I think it was a fair result.



"We have to take the game to Ghana. We tried to take it to them on Friday but they were tough at the back especially the defence led by Amartey, he was good.



"But we had two, three clear chances we should have buried but we were just not calm enough in the box. But we will try to work on how we'll give those final balls to our attackers to have easy passage to goal."



Ghana have two options: a win or a scoring draw will secure qualification to the World Cup finals in Qatar, while Nigeria must win to advance.