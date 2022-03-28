Nigeria vs Ghana: Mayor of Abia North Orji Kalu purchases 5,000 tickets for fans for return leg of World Cup play-off

Sports News of Monday, 28 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Mayor of Abia North Senatorial District at the National Assembly in Nigeria, Orji Kalu as part of efforts to ensure the Super Eagles secure qualification to the World Cup has purchased 5,000 tickets for fans ahead of the return leg against Ghana in Abuja.



The Moshood Abiola Stadium is billed to host the blockbuster clash between Nigeria and Ghana in the play-off on Tuesday.



The Super Eagles hope to book a place in the biggest soccer Mundial after playing a 0-0 draw at the Kumasi Baba Yara Stadium last Friday.



Ahead of the encounter, Kalu has secured 5,000 tickets for interested fans to fill the Moshood Abiola Stadium to cheer the Super Eagles up to defeat the Black Stars.



In a post sighted by Footballghana.com, Kalu stated the gesture was through his Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation.



The tickets, he said, will be shared at the entrance to the match venue by 3pm.



According to him, “As an African Pillar of Sports, I look forward to the Eagles putting smiles on our faces by winning the match.”



Nigeria arrived back in Abuja in the early hours of Saturday morning after Friday's game and have started preparing for the second leg in Abuja.



With the 0-0 draw in the first leg, a win would be enough to secure Nigeria's place at World Cup finals.



Meanwhile, Ghana needs a scoring draw or a win to eliminate their West African rivals and reach Qatar.



Black Stars are expected to travel to Abuja on Monday ahead of Tuesday's crunch match.



The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has given approval to Nigeria to have 60,000 spectators for the return leg in Abuja.