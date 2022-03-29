Nigeria vs Ghana: FIFA to install VAR at Moshood Abiola Stadium for huge World Cup play-off

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The world football governing body (FIFA) will install the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) at the Moshood Abiola Stadium before the second leg clash between Nigeria and Ghana on Tuesday.



The Super Eagles held the Black Stars to a pulsating goalless draw at the Baba Yara Stadium last Friday.



FIFA in the bid to ensure fairness in the final round of the World Cup qualifiers decided to use the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for the first time on the continent football activities.



However, during the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium, FIFA deployed VAR which subsequently denied Nigeria a penalty.



With Nigeria no exception, the world football governing body will install VAR at the Moshood Abiola stadium for the reverse fixture on Tuesday.



Meanwhile, spokesperson for the Nigerian Ministry of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Kola Daniel has confirmed that the VAR is in the process of installation at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.



"VAR is part of the requirements put in place by FIFA for the match, and on Tuesday, the VAR will be working perfectly," he said.



The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has given approval to Nigeria to have 60,000 spectators for the second leg tie against Ghana.



The Super Eagles will tackle the Black Stars for supremacy at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.



The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) made the request to have 60,000 people at the stadium for the crucial encounter and was promptly granted by CAF.



CAF initially approved 30,000 fans for the highly anticipated encounter but with the stakes being much higher, the NFF requested for 30,000 more.



CAF allowed 40,000 fans for the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi on Friday when the Black Stars drew with the Super Eagles.