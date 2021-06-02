Nigeria vs Cameroon friendly match: Time, how to watch, venue plus more

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Nigeria Super Eagles don land for Vienna, Austria to play friendly match.



Nigerian senior national football go team take on di Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, on Friday.



Di friendly game na to help Gernot Rohr men to stay in top shape ahead of September World Cup qualification games.



Super Eagles go jam Liberia and Cape Verde for September World Cup qualifiers.



With dis friendly match, Indomitable Lions and Super Eagles go meet for dia third international game inside 2021



Di last two matches na qualifiers for di Africa Cup of Nations.



Toni Conceicao men no fit defeat Rohr team for dia last encounter during di 2019 Afcon Round of 16 encounter inside Alexandria.







Nigeria vs Cameroon friendly match time



Di international friendly kick off time na 20:30 (West African TIme) on Friday, June 4 wey be 8:30pm inside Lagos, Nigeria.



How to watch Nigeria vs Cameroon friendly match time?



For now AIT dey plan to show am. So you fit watch am dia.



Nigeria vs Cameroon friendly match venue



Dis match go shelle for Wiener Neustadt Stadium, Vienna



