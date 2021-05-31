Nigeria top politician Ahmed Gulak son reveal im papa last words before im murder

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 31 May 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Ahmed Gulak murder don make one of im sons Mohammed Gulak di last thing im papa tell am before e die



Mohammed Gulak say e last speak to im father Saturday night and e neva occur to am say na di last time dem go speak be dat.



Dem murder di former political adviser to former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan on Sunday.



Mohammed say dem bin dey prepare to go airport in preparation of picking Ahmed Gulak on im arrival from Owerri capital of Imo state for South Eastern Nigeria.



But na when dia eldest broda enter di house dey cry before telling dem wetin happun.



"I dey my room dey wait for im driver to come as all of us dey go airport go pick am on dat fateful Sunday morning.



"Na our papa PA first call dey ask whether we don hear wetin dey happun, we say no e come end di call, maybe e no wan be di one to break di news.



"Na after small time our eldest broda come di house dey cry, come break di news to us, first thing I do na to try im line but e no go through, from dia everybody for di house begin to cry."



Mohammed say im last conversation with im father na something e no go ever forget.



Wetin Ahmed Gulak tell im son before e die?



"I call am exactly 8pm on Saturday to greet am and wish am safe journey back home di following day, e happy and tell me say 'God bless you my son'."



Regarding wetin carry Ahmed Gulak go Owerri for dis time wey insecurity full everywhere, Mohammed say bin dey on constitutional review committee assignment.



"E dey part of di ongoing committee on constitutional review na dat work carry am go Owerri."



Finally, Mohammed say Nigerian goment need to do beta regarding insecurity wey dey go on across Nigeria as na wetin claim di life of im 'precious daddy' be dat.



Ahmed Gulak biography



Di late Ahmed Gulak na staunch politician from Adamawa state, north eastern Nigeria.



Gulak rise for politics start wen im become Speaker of di Adamawa state House of Assembly.



Im later become di Special adviser on political matters to former President Goodluck Jonathan - di den president sack Gulak from office on April 29. Out of anger, Gulak resign im position as national coordinator of di Goodluck Support Group.



For January 2016 Ahmed Gulak pronounce himself di substantive chairman of di Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.



Before di 2019 general election, im join di All Progressives Congress (APC) from di People's Democratic Party (PDP) wia im bin serve as chairmo.



APC later select Ahmed Gulak as chairman of di APC govnorship primaries committee for Imo state.



How gunmen kill Ahmed Gulak for Imo State



Gunmen for Imo State inside south-east Nigeria don assassinate Barrister Ahmed Gulak, wey be former political adviser to former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan.



Di Imo State Police Command confirm to BBC say on Sunday morning, "bandits block Ahmed Gulak around Umueze Obiangwu for Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area".



Dem come shoot am dead wen im dey on im way to Owerri airport to catch flight to Abuja. Police aadd.



Di police also tok say Gulak bin no dey wit any security detail at di time and im cab driver take "irregular route to di airport".



Commissioner of Police for Imo State, Abutu Yaro, don open investigation into di circumstances of di lawyer death.



Before im death, Gulak bin be di Speaker of di Adamawa State House of Assembly. Im also be di chairman of di APC committee wey conduct di primaries for Imo governorship election.



