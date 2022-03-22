Nigeria suffer another injury blow as first choice goalkeeper is ruled out of Ghana game

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigeria’s have been hit with yet another shock as their first choice goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has pulled out of the matches against Ghana in the 2022 World Cup playoffs.



Maduka Okoye who was Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon was named in coach Augustine Eguavoen’s squad to face the Black Stars.



However, reports on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, indicate that the goalkeeper would not be able to feature for the Super Eagles as a result of ill health which has prevented him from playing.



In his absence, the Enyimba goalkeeper John Noble has earned a late call up to replace the Sparta Rotterdam keeper.



Either Francis Uzoho or Daniel Akpeyi is likely to be in the post for the Super Eagles against Ghana in the 2022 World Cup playoffs.



This is the second setback the Nigerians have suffered ahead of the game as Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi had to pull out of the squad due to an injury.



Nigeria would take on Ghana in the first leg at Baba Yara Sports Stadium on March 25, 2022, before their return leg at the Abuja stadium on March 29, 2022.