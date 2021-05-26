Nigeria students and politicians must do drug test - NDLEA oga explain why

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), don tok again how important e dey for student wey dey look for university admission and politicians to do drug test.



Di oga for NDLEA, Brig. General Buba Marwa (rtd) wey tok dis as e dey speak on "Drug Abuse and National Security Challenge: Way Forward."



E also warn say screening process no go be business as usual as dem go must do drug integrity test for politicians as election dey come and na so e be for students wey dey seek admission into higher institutions



Here na some of di explanation wey oga for NDLEA give for doing 'drug integrity test' for students and most especially politicians;





Politicians wey dey seek public office must dey mentally kampe and must not rule under di influence of drugs if not dem no go fit think well to provide di basic tins wey ordinary Nigerians need to grow di kontri.

Pipo of Nigerians need to entrust di management of dia treasury and dia well being for di hands of politicians or office holder wey no dey under di influence drugs

Oga Marwa say di manner and di daily attacks wey dey happun for di kontri show say drug abuse get hand inside di mata. E say Nigeria get di highest rate of drug abuse for West Africa and di percentage of pipo within 15-64 years wey dey take drugs don reach 15%.

Marwa say over di years, NDLEA don arrest pipo wey dey supply drugs to Boko Haram boys and dis wan show great connect between drugs and di insecurity wahala wey di happun for di kontri.

E say no be only politicians dem go chook eye on top for di case of drug test, dem go also make sure say students wey dey seek admission to higher institution for di kontri go also undergo di test.